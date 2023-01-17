Bloody Mary Crawl Taking Place in Downtown St. Cloud This March

The best part of any brunch is the Bloody Mary you order with your meal. Celebrate the ultimate breakfast drink with the Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl and Contest. This inaugural event will be taking place on Sunday, March 26th from 11 am to 2 pm.

This event is being hosted by Downtown St. Cloud and will be taking place at numerous bars, restaurants, and businesses throughout the area. Each place will put its spin on a Bloody Mary, and attendees of the event will get to vote for their favorites. A list of the participating businesses and restaurants is set to be posted soon.

I have a feeling this event is going to be a big hit. Over 1,300 people have already responded to the Facebook event showing interest in participating. That is where I initially saw it myself and new I had to spread the good word. As a red-blooded Minnesotan of legal drinking age, I'm always on the hunt for a great Bloody Mary and I can't wait to see what the bars and businesses in Downtown St. Cloud come up with.

For updates on the event as it draws near, be sure to follow the event page on Facebook.

