Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!

Starting off with the Mill Creek Inn located in Buffalo, 891 County Rd 35 W, 55313, their Bloody Mary features "in-house signature vegetable infused vodka" to go along with a meal of garnish that includes chicken wings, hardboiled egg, meat and cheese, olives, and pickles. The signature Bloody is only available according to their website Friday – Sunday.

Another place that was brought up again and again in the comments was Doc's in Sturgeon Lake MN. 34427 Majestic Pine Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

According to Kalli on Facebook, "they made it with BBQ whiskey by Kurvball" which in her opinion makes it the best.

Another popular pick was a little closer to home, Harding's own Urban Legend Tavern and Grill. 29505 243rd Street Pierz, MN

Of course, we know a Bloody Mary is all about personal preference. Some people like them spicy, some like them strong, others like their Bloody Mary's with lots of garnish, and others are more minimal.

However you like yours is up to you, but we still want to know from you, so send us your picks for places and of course pictures of the bloody's! Please send them to us on our FREE app.

