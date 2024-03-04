Something To Crow About! Rooster Claims First Place At Fargo ‘Bloody’ Contest

The Red Rooster left last week for Fargo, North Dakota to compete in a Bloody Mary contest. Back in October of 2023, the Red Rooster won a people's choice award at the Twin Cities Bloody Mary festival. Well, the folks at the Rooster appear to have left Fargo with more than a hangover. Congrats on the first-place finish!

Fargo was a success! Thank you to Midwest Bloody Mary Fests and Northland Vodka for putting on a great event. Next stop…Breezy Point! Details coming soon

The Red Rooster posted about their victory Sunday on social media.

The event in Fargo was run by Polished Pineapple Events, which has typically also run a St. Cloud Bloody Mary festival, as of now the website only has the Fargo festival listed. However, you can see that the Rooster is already calling their next shot, a festival in Breezy Point...

The above-shared picture from the Red Rooster seems to indicate a St. Cloud festival is coming, but the details still need to be worked out. Hopefully, we can learn more about the St. CLoud festival soon.

This is the second piece of hardware earned by the Red Rooster at its second competition.

In case you've never been to or heard of The Red Rooster you can find it in Genola, right off the Soo Line Trail, at 25932 Meadow Lark Road.

