Clear Lake Car Crash Injures Three

CLEAR LAKE TWP -- A single-car crash has sent three women to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to Highway 10 West and 70th Ave SE northwest of Clear Lake just before 9:00 Thursday morning.

Officials say a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 18-year-old Nairus Muhumed, and a 16 and 17-year-old passenger were taken to Centracare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.