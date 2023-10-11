Three Hurt After Crash Near Becker

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a crash near Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were hurt about 1:00 p.m. when the vehicles they were in collided.

An SUV driven by 73-year old Bonnie Bieniek of Little Falls was going East on Highway 10 when it collided with an SUV at the intersection of County Road 11 that was traveling North. The Northbound SUV was driven by 33-year old Zachery Nording of Monticello, who was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bonnie Bieniek and her passenger, 77-year old Victor Bieniek were also both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

