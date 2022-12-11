Norsemen Sweep Minot, Huskies Get Shutout, Vikings Look to Clinch

The Gopher men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen completed weekend sweeps, the Minnesota Wild earned a shutout win, and the SCSU women's basketball team and CSB/SJU basketball teams all came out victorious on Saturday. Meanwhile, the SJU hockey team ended the weekend with their second tie of the season, and the Gopher women's basketball team, SCSU men's basketball team, SCSU hockey teams, and Minnesota Timberwolves all lost. On Sunday, the Vikings will face the Lions as underdogs in Detroit, and the Gopher men's basketball team will look to snap a four-game losing streak with a home matchup against Mississippi State.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU women's basketball team pulled off a narrow 57-55 win over Minot State. Dru Henning led all scorers with 16 points for St. Cloud. Jada Eggebrecht also hit double digits with 13 points. The Huskies improve to 7-2 and will return home on Friday to host MSU-Moorhead at 5:30 p.m.

- The no. 2/3 Gopher men's hockey team held off a third-period rally to beat Wisconsin 6-4 to complete the weekend sweep. Six different players netted a goal for Minnesota in the win. Justen Close made 16 saves and allowed four goals. The Gophers improve to 15-5 and will visit Bemidji State for a single game on December 31st.

- The SJU basketball team took down Hamline 75-46 in St. Paul on Saturday. Ryan Thissen led St. John's with 20 points. The Johnnies improve to 7-2 and 5-1 MIAC with their fifth straight win. St. John's will head to Washington on December 20th to face Whitworth.

- The CSB basketball team earned a 53-52 win over Hamline with a last-second layup. Sophia Jonas led all scorers with 13 points for St. Ben's. Hannah Johnson added 11 points and 13 rebounds. The win marks the fourth straight for CSB. The Bennies' record now stands at 6-1 and 5-1 MIAC, tying them with Bethel and Hamline for first place in the conference. St. Ben's will head to Hawaii next Sunday to face Worcester State University.

- The Norsemen earned a much-needed weekend sweep with a 5-1 rout of Minot. Kade Peterson led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 11-12-1-1 and hop back up into fifth place in the Central Division. The team will head to Iowa to face the Bulls in a three-game series starting Thursday at 6:10 p.m.

- The Wild blanked the Canucks 3-0 on the road Saturday night. Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar, and Sam Steel each netted one goal for Minnesota. Flip Gustavsson earned his first career shutout win with a perfect 35 saves. The Wild improve to 14-11-2 and will host Edmonton on Monday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SJU hockey team finished a matchup with Lawrence University with their second tie of the season 2-2. Nick Michel and Jack Olsen each lit the lamp once for St. John's. The Johnnies are now 6-5-2 and will break until January when they return for a MIAC series against Gustavus.

-The no. 4 SCSU men's hockey team was shut out 0-5 by Miami University to earn a series split Saturday. St. Cloud outshot the RedHawks 36-29 in the loss. The Huskies fall to 14-4. Up next for SCSU is an exhibition match at home against the University of Manitoba on December 30th. Puck-drop is set for 1:00 p.m.

-The no. 14 SCSU women's hockey team failed to score a single goal against the no. 4/6 Gophers all weekend, falling 0-9 Saturday. Emily Oden led Minnesota with three goals. The Huskies fall to 11-10 and will take a break until January 6th.

- The SCSU men's basketball team got waxed 74-96 by Minot State on the road Saturday. Camron Dunfee led all scorers with 28 points for the Beavers. Luke Taylor led St. Cloud with 17 points and Ryan Bagley added 14. The Huskies fall to 5-5 and will host MSU-Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

-The Gopher women's basketball team fell to no. 16/13 Iowa (8-3) 64-87 on the road Saturday. Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists for the Hawkeyes, earning her fourth double-double of the season. Mara Braun led Minnesota with 14 points. The Gophers fall to 5-5 and 1-1 B1G. They will return home to host Chicago State on Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves came up short against Portland, falling 118-124 on the road. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 36 points for the Trail Blazers. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 26 points while Rudy Gobert and D'Angelo Russell each added 24. Minnesota is now 13-13 and will get another chance against Portland (14-12) on Monday night at 9:00 p.m. You can catch that matchup on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings (10-2) will have another opportunity to lock up the NFC North when they face the Lions (5-7) in Detroit on Sunday. Minnesota will be without Jonathan Bullard who has a bicep injury. Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, and Harrison Smith are all listed as questionable, but Cameron Dantzler is expected to make his return after missing the last four games. The Lions will be without Kayode Awosika, Derrick Barnes, and Chase Lucas, while Evan Brown is listed as doubtful, and four more players are listed as questionable. The game marks the first return to Detroit for T.J. Hockenson since being traded to Minnesota in November. This will be the second and final matchup between the teams this season. The Vikings stole a close win at U.S. Bank Stadium in September when both teams were 1-1. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Gopher men's basketball team (4-5) will look to snap a losing streak and climb their way back to .500 when they host no. 23 Mississippi State (8-0) on Sunday. This is just the second time the programs have met, with Minnesota taking the win 81-76 last season. Pre-game coverage is set to start at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

