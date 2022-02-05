Norsemen Earn 7th Straight Victory, SCSU Men’s Basketball Fall

Friday night sports action saw many victories by our local sports teams. The St. Cloud Norsemen, Granite City Lumberjacks, Gopher's men's hockey, and St. Cloud State women's basketball team all came away with Friday night wins, the SCSU men's hockey team and the SCSU men's basketball team both lost.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen earned their seventh straight victory after topping Bismark 4-1 Friday night at the MAC. The Norseman got a pair of goals by Jack Whitmore, and a goal apiece by Chris Lynch and Chase Freiermuth. Goalie Tomas Bolo also recorded a 25-save night.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks recorded 8 goals on their way to a shutout against the Minnesota Loons Friday night in Sauk Rapids. Cody Weber scored three goals for the Lumberjacks while Brett Reed added a pair. The Lumberjacks are 37-1 on the season and have already clinched the West Division title.

- St. Cloud State University Men's Hockey fell to Denver 8-5 to open a road series at Magness Arena on Friday night. The Huskies held a 3-0 lead after the first period, but then gave up four goals in each of the second and third periods to drop the game. The Huskies move to 14-8-1 on the season.

-The Gopher men's hockey team's Rhett Pitlick's first career goal sparked a four-goal run as Minnesota rallied past Michigan State with a 4-2 win on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. It was the eighth-straight win by the Gophers over the Spartans and also gave Bob Motzko his 350th career win. The Gophers improved to 16-11-0 overall.

- The SCSU women's basketball team moved to 17-3 overall after beating up on Northern State 67-45 Friday. Tori Wortz broke the school record for career three-pointers made. Head Coach Lori Fish won her 220th career game with the Huskies.

- The SCSU men's basketball team's comeback fell just short as they fell to Northern State 85-80 Friday night. Junior guard Cameron Alexander led the Huskies scoring charge, tallying a career-high 13 points.

PREVIEWS:

- The St. Cloud Norsemen and Bismark Bobcats will square off again at the MAC Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks will take on the Alexandria Blizzard Saturday. Drop of the puck is at 7:30 p.m.

- SCSU and Denver men's hockey teams will meet again Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

- Game two of the Gopher's and Michigan State men's hockey team is Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.

- SCSU Women's basketball team will play an afternoon game with Minnesota State University Moorhead at 3:30 p.m.

-The Huskies will play Minnesota State University Moorhead Saturday at 5:30 p.m.