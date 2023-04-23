Norsemen Blank Aberdeen, Twins Lose at Chilly Target Field

The St. Cloud Norsemen blanked the Wings in game two to get one step closer to advancing in the NAHL postseason, while the Minnesota Twins dropped game two of the weekend series to Washington Saturday. On Sunday, the St. Cloud State University and College of St. Benedict baseball and softball teams will all return to the field for doubleheaders, the Minnesota Wild will look to extend their round one series lead over Dallas, and the Timberwolves will have one more opportunity to stay alive in the postseason when they host Denver.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen shut out Aberdeen 2-0 in game two of the Divisional Semifinals on the road Saturday. Daniels Murnieks netted both goals for St. Cloud. Ethan Dahlmeir made a perfect 27 saves in the win. The Norsemen now control the series 2-0 and need just one more win to advance to the Divisional Finals. The two teams will head to St. Cloud Friday for game three. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

- The Twins fell 10-4 to the Nationals at home on Saturday. Minnesota fell behind 4-0 before scoring their first run in the third. By the end of the fifth, the Twins trailed 5-2. Washington ran in three in the seventh to extend their lead, but Minnesota scored twice to put the score at 8-4 with two innings remaining. After a scoreless eighth, the Nationals earned two more runs in the top of the ninth to put the game away. Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Joey Gallo, and Jorge Polanco each scored a run for Minnesota. Pablo Lopez struggled on the mound for the Twins. He threw six strikeouts but gave up eight hits and five runs in the first four innings. The Twins fall to 11-10 and trail 0-2 in the weekend series, but can still avoid being swept by Washington in game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at noon on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU baseball team (19-14, 11-7 NSIC) will host UMary (15-22, 8-14 NSIC) in a home opener doubleheader at Joe Faber Field on Sunday. The Huskies are 29-2 all-time against the Marauders. First pitch for game one is set for 1:00 p.m. followed by game two at 3:00 p.m.

- The SCSU softball team (25-14, 10-4 NSIC) will visit SMSU (12-25, 7- NSIC) for a doubleheader on Sunday. the Huskies lead the overall series 59-47-1. Game one is set for 4:00 p.m. in Marshall.

- The no. 17 CSB softball team (18-4, 9-3 MIAC) will look to build on their four-game winning streak when they host Hamline (11-14-1, 5-7 MIAC) in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. The Bennies lead the overall series 45-24 against the Pipers. First pitch for game one is set for 2:00 p.m. in St. Joseph.

- The Wild will host Dallas in game four of the first-round series on Sunday night. Minnesota leads the series 2-1 and needs two more wins to advance to the next round, while the Stars need three. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Timberwolves can keep their postseason hopes alive with a win at home over the Nuggets on Sunday but will have to pack it up for the year with a loss. Denver has swept the round one series so far 3-0 and the number one seed is showing no signs of slowing down. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

