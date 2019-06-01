Ninth Inning Push Puts Twins Over Rays

After Thursday night’s crushing defeat, the Minnesota Twins bounced back and pulled off a win against Tampa Bay on Friday.

Minnesota got on the board first, putting up a run in the opening inning. The Rays responded in the second inning by running in two to take the lead. Tampa Bay extended their lead to 3-1.

After a scoreless fourth, the Twins rallied in the fifth, running in two to tie the game 3-3. The score stayed deadlocked until the ninth inning. A late push from Minnesota gave them two more runs. They kept the Rays from scoring anymore in the second frame and won it 5-3.

Eddie Rosario came through for the Twins in the ninth and ended the game with two RBIs on one hit. Willians Astudillo tallied two RBIs on two hits. Jorge Polanco ran in three times and added one RBI on two hits. Johnathan Schoop finished with two runs.

Jose Berrios pitched into the seventh inning. He ended the day with eight strikeouts, three errors, and just three hits allowed. Taylor Rogers closed the game with one strikeout and one hit.

The Twins improve to 38-18. They will face the Rays again on Saturday for the chance to take the lead in the series. Pre-game starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.