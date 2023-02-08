Kleis: Vice Presidential Visit ‘Very Important’ for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the first time in 14 years a sitting United States Vice President will visit St. Cloud.

The White House has announced Kamala Harris will be in town Thursday.

The last time we had a V-P visit was in 2009 when Joe Biden was at New Flyer touting an economic stimulus package.

Mayor Dave Kleis says a high-level stop like this is very important to the city.

It not only puts you on the map as a city nationally but internationally because their visits are followed in the news more than just locally or statewide. It's extremely important, it highlights the things you're doing in a community and it's an opportunity to talk to somebody that's in a position of authority.

Kleis says St. Cloud has a number of partnerships with the federal government which he hopes to strengthen during Harris' time in town. He says he does know that he'll get to meet the Vice President.

Get our free mobile app

The specific details of her trip to St. Cloud have not been announced yet, although we do know she plans to talk about the push for more electric vehicles which was part of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.