New Sweet Shoppe Preparing to Open in Downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A place to get a sweet treat is getting close to opening in downtown St. Joseph.

Jolie Sweet Shoppe is tentatively set to open to the public on Friday, April 1st. Owner Jo Wood says she's planning on doing some soft openings prior to that date.

She says she's excited to offer her baked good to the community.

We will offer a good cup of coffee with whatever your sweet tooth wants. We will have cupcakes, we will have cake by the slice, we'll have donuts and rolls, cookies and bars, we even have marshmallow tacos.

Wood started her business back in 2018 in her southeast St. Cloud kitchen under the state's cottage food law. As the word of her scones got out the business quickly outgrew the home kitchen and she has been leasing kitchen space to keep up with demand.

Wood is the head baker, owner, and operator. She has a culinary degree and owning her own business has always been her dream.

She says by moving out of her home kitchen into a storefront she can also make it more interactive.

Being able to teach and bring people in and show them how to make an apple pie or how to front a layer cake. Just creating that experience. Just like people do a painting party, we want to do a baking party.

Jolie Olie's hours initially will be from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with extended later hours some Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

A slice of dark chocolate cake, a bag of donuts, or a smokey Joe scone. It's one of our best sellers with ham and cheese, bacon, and green onions all in a scone.

Wood says the vibe in St. Joseph is very welcoming and she is excited to be a part of the community.

Jolie Olie's Sweet Shoppe is going into the former Sliced Pizza location in downtown St. Joseph.