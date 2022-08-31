New Qualifying Conditions Being Considered For Medical Marijuana

It's that time of the year again when the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program takes under consideration medical conditions that may be helped with medical marijuana.

Get our free mobile app

Maybe it's just me but I would think there are very few conditions that medial cannabis wouldn't help. I still find it difficult to believe that anxiety still hasn't made the list of qualifying conditions. Seems like a shoe-in to me.

There have been major improvements in the list of qualifying conditions over the last few years. Last year was the year the Minnesota Medical Cannabis program finally added smokable cannabis to the list of products available.

According to FOX 9 News, right now the program is holding the comment period for petitions on just what conditions should be considered to be eligible for the program. Before a final decision on what, if any, conditions will be added to the eligibility list the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program wants the public to weigh in. Written comments from the public will be accepted through October 5th.

Currently, these are the conditions being considered, so far.

Gastroparesis

Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS)

Opioid Use Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

A written report will be provided to the Commissioner of Health by the Medical Cannabis Review Panel and they will study the findings of the Review Panel.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health these are the current qualifying conditions for medical marijuana.

Alzheimer's disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Autism spectrum disorder (must meet DSM-5)

Cancer*

Chronic motor or vocal tic disorder

Chronic pain

Glaucoma

HIV/AIDS

Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease

Intractable pain

Obstructive sleep apnea

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy

Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis (MS)

Sickle cell disease

Terminal illness, with a probable life expectancy of less than one year*

Tourette syndrome

*If your illness or its treatment produces one or more of the following: severe or chronic pain; nausea or severe vomiting; or cachexia or severe wasting.

Seems like it would be a whole lot less complicated just to fully legalize cannabis for adults. It's bound to happen since the Federal Government is on the verge of legalizing recreational cannabis on a federal level.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America