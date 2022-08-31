Bird Flu Returns, Meeker County Turkey Flock Euthanized

LITCHFIELD -- A case of bird flu has been found in a Meeker County turkey flock.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a commercial turkey operation after discovering an increase in the bird mortality rate last weekend.

Samples in the birds confirmed the presence of bird flu and prompted the Minnesota Board of Animal Health to euthanize the flock to help prevent the spread of the virus.

A senior veterinarian with the state's animal health department says while the timing of the detection is sooner than they anticipated, they have been preparing for a resurgence of the bird flu they dealt with this spring.

Get our free mobile app

Flock owners are encouraged to review their biosecurity measures to help ensure the health of their birds.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.