Mora Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash During Police Chase in Iowa

CASEY, IOWA -- A Mora man died during a police chase in Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the county line between Adair County and Guthrie County, west of Des Moines.

Troopers say 30-year-old Benajmin Wilber was actively eluding an Adair County deputy on a motorcycle when he crashed into a pickup owned by the Gutherie County Sheriff's Office. That pick-up was waiting to assist in the pursuit and was stopped on the side of an intersection when the bike struck the rear driver's side of the pick-up.

The Iowa State Patrol says it is suspected the motorcycle was stolen.