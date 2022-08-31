Mora Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash During Police Chase in Iowa
CASEY, IOWA -- A Mora man died during a police chase in Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the county line between Adair County and Guthrie County, west of Des Moines.
Troopers say 30-year-old Benajmin Wilber was actively eluding an Adair County deputy on a motorcycle when he crashed into a pickup owned by the Gutherie County Sheriff's Office. That pick-up was waiting to assist in the pursuit and was stopped on the side of an intersection when the bike struck the rear driver's side of the pick-up.
Get our free mobile app
The Iowa State Patrol says it is suspected the motorcycle was stolen.
States with the most registered hunters
Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.