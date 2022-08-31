Talahi Elementary Gets School Supply Donation

UNDATED -- French Fry sales have turned into school supplies for an area school.

Over 225 McDonald’s owners across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan have donated $91,000 to the Roseville, Minnesota-based “Kids In Need” Foundation.

The “Fries for Supplies” special ran in late July, with 10% of French fry sales funding the donations.

Justin Baylor and his father, Tim, own and operate ten McDonald’s restaurants across the Twin Cities metro.

It’s a wonderful feeling to see the impact that our efforts have on supporting local teachers to get the basic supplies they need to teach our children. I really want to thank our customers because their support helps us help teachers and students.

Talahi Elementary in St. Cloud will be one of the schools to benefit from the program.

The $90,852 donation will provide school supplies to more than 320 teachers and nearly 9,000 students across the region.

Tuesday, the first delivery of school supplies went to Excell Academy Charter School in Brooklyn Park. Additional deliveries will go to Duluth, Hibbing, Mankato, Minneapolis, and Rochester.