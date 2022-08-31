Police Say Level Three Sex Offender Moved to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is notifying the community about a level three sex offender that has moved into town.
Police say 47-year-old Demetrius Duncan has moved into the 1300 block of 2nd Street Northeast.
Duncan is not new to the St. Cloud community. A public notification meeting was previously held in 2014 when Duncan moved to St. Cloud.
Duncan was convicted of rape with an unknown woman. He forced his way into her home while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her by using a weapon to gain compliance.
Police say Duncan has served his sentence and is transitioning back into the community.
