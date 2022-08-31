Police Say Level Three Sex Offender Moved to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is notifying the community about a level three sex offender that has moved into town.

Police say 47-year-old Demetrius Duncan has moved into the 1300 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

Duncan is not new to the St. Cloud community. A public notification meeting was previously held in 2014 when Duncan moved to St. Cloud.

Duncan was convicted of rape with an unknown woman. He forced his way into her home while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her by using a weapon to gain compliance.

Get our free mobile app

Police say Duncan has served his sentence and is transitioning back into the community.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.