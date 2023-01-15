New Prague Upsets Becker at 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in from an annual high school tournament held in St. Cloud over the weekend.

The 29th annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic took place at Tech High School on Saturday. The tournament featured teams from around central Minnesota and included 25 state-ranked wrestlers.

In the championship, New Prague (ranked 3rd in AA) came out on top 42-20 over the Becker team which is ranked 2nd in AA. Kaden Nicolas, Landen Kujawa, and Owen Angell won for the Bulldogs in the 126, 132, and 182 weight classes.

Third place went to Willmar (ranked 13th in AAA) who beat Cambridge-Isanti (ranked 14th in AAA) 46-18. Foley scooped up 5th place 64-15 against Kimball.

Tech beat Sauk Rapids-Rice for 7th place to round out the standings with a 48-21 decision that included forfeits in 10 of the 14 matches.

