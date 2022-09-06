New Photo Exhibit Highlights Artists Travels Around the World

ST. CLOUD -- You can take a trip around the world in downtown St. Cloud.

This month the Paramount Center for the Arts is featuring the works of Minneapolis photographer Autumn Carolynn.

Get our free mobile app

Her exhibit "30 Countries By 30" features 18 photos from around the world highlighting her experiences traveling to different countries.

Carolynn says the idea behind the exhibit started as a goal several years ago.

I had this goal when I was younger to visit 30 countries by the time I turned 30. I was able to accomplish this goal this year by visiting my last three countries. So this exhibit is basically a different picture from a different country on my travels.

She's now visited 30 countries, 48 states, and six continents as she continues to follow her passion for travel and photography.

Carolynn says each photo captures a special moment in time throughout her journey.

Some of the pieces will be of the Eiffel Tower at night, or the Neuschwanstein castle, places that when I was in that moment were just 'wow factors' for me.

The gallery will be on display through September 28th and is free to attend.

If you would like to buy a particular piece from the exhibit, you're asked to contact the Paramount Box Office or Gallery Gift Shop.