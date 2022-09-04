SJU and NDSU Win Big at Home, Twins Avoid No-Hitter in Chicago

The North Dakota State University and St. John's University football teams each opened up the regular season with big wins on their home turf, while the Minnesota Twins phoned it in on the road against the White Sox.

RECAPS:

- The Bison busted down the gates in their 54-14 season-opening win over Drake University. NDSU fell behind early in the first quarter but rallied to tie things up and went on to take a lead they would never relinquish. Cam Miller completed six of just nine attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Gindorff and Zach Mathis each tallied a receiving touchdown, while Hunter Luepke, Dominic Gonnella, and Barika Kpeenu each ran one in. The Bison improve to 1-0 and will host North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies capitalized on turnovers to notch a 24-10 win over UW-Whitewater in their season opener on Saturday. The game went back and forth through the first three quarters, but SJU put it away for good early in the fourth. It was a quiet day on the ground for St. John's, but things clicked in the passing game. Aaron Syverson completed 25 of 34 for 269 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Alex Larson had nine catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while Zach Jungels had one seven-yard touchdown reception. The Johnnies improve to 1-0 and will host UW-River Falls on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

- The Twins lost 13-0 to Chicago in game two of the weekend series Saturday. Luis Arraez earned Minnesota's only hit of the game in the final inning. Dylan Cease dominated the mound for the White Sox, throwing seven strikeouts and allowing one hit through nine innings. The Twins fall to 67-64 and the White Sox improve to 67-66. Minnesota still trails Cleveland by one game, but now only leads Chicago by two. Pre-game coverage for the series finale starts at noon on Sunday on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions