Section of Washington Memorial Drive to Close for Road Work

ST. CLOUD -- A short section of Washington Memorial Drive will be closed for a few days this week due to road construction.

Starting Tuesday, Washington Memorial Drive will be closed from Division Street to West St. Germain Street.

The road will be closed to traffic and an alternate route will be required.

The closure is expected to last two days.

