Police Continue To Search For State Fair Shooter

FALCON HEIGHTS -- Police continue to look for answers after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. The shooting happened after 10:00 pm at the Midway entrance, near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street. State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says due to reports of a fight in the area, police were within a few feet of the shooting.

There was a single shot fired and created chaos...the crowd started to run in all directions. It's important to note that the shot was fired with dozens of law enforcement officers within 15 to 20 feet of the group where that shot took place.

A victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.

The shooter was able to escape into the crowd as they ran for safety. Police are not releasing a description of the suspect due to an ongoing investigation, but say no one is in custody, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington is asking anyone with information to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

With a world of cameras that everybody has in their pocket...anyone that has a picture of what was going on we want them to make sure they call the B-C-A, call those investigators so that we can solve this case, so we can apprehend and hold the young man accountable for what he did and make sure that all the rest of the fair is safe.

Harrington says there will be an extra police presence at the fair today.