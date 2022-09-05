Speaker Reggie Dabbs Highlights Sartell Community Night

SARTELL -- A free community event is happening in Sartell later this month.

Sartell Community Night aims at bringing families together in a fun and positive way.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Sartell-St. Stephen School District, Everything Sartell, United Way and The Waters Church.

Everything Sartell President Kayla Schoenberg says the event is highlighted by keynote speaker Reggie Dabbs.

Reggie has been in hundreds of school districts throughout the country. He's well known for being an incredible speaker and some of the school leadership has heard him before. He was at the top of our list of who we wanted to bring in for this.

In addition to Dabbs, the night also includes free food, helpful community resources and a dessert reception.

Schoenberg they wanted to do something special to kick-off the new school year that would connect the community.

We just wanted to find a way for the community to come together in a positive way. All of our partners have a vested interest in making our community a great place to live.

Schoenberg says event will start at 5:00 p.m. on September 26th at the Sartell High School.