Monticello Man Killed in Crash in Meeker County

KINGSTON -- A Monticello man died in a rollover in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in Kingston Township.

A car was going south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled.

Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Flint died in the crash.

A four-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, an infant was not hurt in the crash.