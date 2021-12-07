New MN Made Retail Store Opening in Kimball

KIMBALL -- A new retail store is opening in Kimball. MN Made Kaleidoscope will showcase small businesses and products with the goal of supporting local and shopping local.

Owner Meghan Johnson says she has about 20 vendors lined up, to begin with.

What I've been telling people is don't ever expect to see the same things in the store. We will have our core items, especially if they are great sellers, but every time you walk through the door you are definitely going to see new things, new vendors, new items.

Johnson will also be selling her own merchandise, which she says is how the whole idea of opening a store began.

I was looking at just doing a little popup shop with my items. I do home decor, apparel, drinkware, and everything in between when it comes to arts and crafts. We ran across this building and it all of a sudden became a whole store.

The building dates back to about 1912 and used to be the First Bank of Kimball, and more recently was the town's local market.

You can find it just off Highway 15 and just south of Highway 55.

The hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday's from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Their first day is Wednesday.

Johnson says after the first of the year they'll start hosting DIY events.