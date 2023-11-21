WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An old school in Waite Park will get new life in 2024. The Waite Park City Council approved a conditional use permit Monday, for St. Robert Bellarmine Church of St. Cloud to reopen the St. Joseph's School located at 108 6th Avenue North.

The church plans to buy the building and move its private school, St. Bellarmine Academy into the building. The academy's enrollment has outgrown its current space. They would have about 110 ten students, a dozen staff members, and use 6-10 classrooms.

The St. Joseph's School building has been vacant for several years and was last used as a daycare. If the academy can meet all the permit conditions, they plan to move into the building next fall. St. Robert Bellarmine's and St. Joseph's Church jointly filed for the permit.

