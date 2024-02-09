New Health & Wellness Center Opening in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Two local businesses are joining forces under one roof.

Forever Young Two Wellness and Skin Care in Waite Park is teaming up with The Perfect Fit in St. Joseph to create St. Joseph Health & Wellness.

It will be at 32 1st Avenue Northwest in St. Joseph in the same building where The Perfect Fit has been since March 2020.

Allen Brinkman from Forever Young Two says they'll offer a lot of unique services.

Such as cold laser therapy, and dry salt therapy, we have a salt room there, along with services Julia provides with the muscle activation technique that she does, the personal training, we'll have supplements there, and we'll be adding more and more as we go.

Brinkman says he's keeping his location in Waite Park and eventually The Perfect Fit will be offering their services at that location as well.

St. Joseph Health & Wellness is taking a holistic approach by focusing on the physical health and the emotional wellness of the body and mind.

This weekend is their grand opening where you can try out their new salt room, laser therapy, and other services.

