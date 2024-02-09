Extreme Rare Find By Minnesota RockHound Known As ‘The Agate Man’

INCREDIBLE FIND

Lyndon D. Johnson, known to people all over the world as "The Agate Man," has just made one of the most incredible agate discoveries in Minnesota: A 20-pound brecciated agate! Very few agates over 20 pounds have ever been found. Lyndon has a 31-pound dendritic agate and now this amazing 20-pound brecciated agate to add to his extensive collection. He also has a 3-pound Labradorite crystal he found while snorkeling some years ago. Labradorite is not known to be found here.

AN AMAZING COLLECTION

Rock Hounds are well aware of who Lyndon D. Johnson is. I was lucky enough to take a tour of his Sauk Rapids residence last year; which is filled with over 1800 pounds of carefully placed Agates, as well as fossils and other gemstones, which he has in various display cases throughout his home. It is an amazing collection. Along with the finds are pictures on the walls of the memories with his children, significant other, and other family members.

The incredible find happened on January 5th, 2024, and what makes it extra special is not only the size of the agate found but the type of agate he found. Lyndon told me that labradorite is typically not found in Minnesota; yet Lyndon, one of the most dedicated Rock Hounds I've ever met, found it.

HOW DID HE FIND IT?

"I had a premonition I was going to find something great. Before I left for exploration that day, I said I was going rock hunting and was going to find the biggest beautiful agate ever found." Said Lyndon.

I asked him about the search that day. Lyndon said, "This discovery is one that almost didn't happen! When I arrived at the location where I wanted to walk, I went to ask permission to walk the field and no one was home. But just as I was about to leave the property, the landowners pulled in and permitted me to walk the property. There have been very few agates ever found over 20 pounds, and now I have two! This one is absolutely, the most beautiful I've ever found. I truly feel that it was meant to be. The 20-pound brecciated lake superior agate is, in my opinion, the most beautiful agate ever found by anyone in that 20-pound and bigger size category."

I asked Lyndon how he came across the find.

"It was mostly buried in the frozen ground. It was dirty. I saw just a little bit of color. It took me over 20 minutes to chop it out of the ground with my rock hammer, and even when I finally got it out of the ground, I wasn't quite sure of what I had. It was frosty and dirty, and it wasn't until I got the piece home and cleaned it up that I realized what I had discovered!"

SOON TO BE FEATURED ON TPT LANDMARKS - MINNESOTA COLLECTIONS

Several Media sources have shown interest in The Agate Man. Lyndon has appeared on Minnesota Bound (Episode 923) as well as Due North Outdoors. (WATCH VIDEO ABOVE).

Lyndon is going to be featured on TPT on a show called "Landmarks - Minnesota Collections" on Saturday, February 24th at 7 pm, Sunday, February 25th at 5:30 pm, and Monday, February 26th at 7 pm.

If you'd like to learn more or order a copy of Lyndon's book you can visit his Facebook page by clicking HERE now, you can also email Lyndon to get a book at lyndondj1255@aol.com.

