Did You Know Central Minnesota Would Plan A Great Super Bowl Half-Time?

Sunday is the Super Bowl, and there are many people who will tune in as much for the Half-Time Show as they will be for the game itself.

Get our free mobile app

This year Usher will perform, and he’ll bring forth a string of songs that you’ve probably heard before. And odds are there will be a new song or two from his new album which is out this weekend.

iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party Getty Images loading...

In radio and on social media, it’s fun for us to live in the “Hypothetical World”, so I took this opportunity to ask our listeners this question, “If the NFL asked you to choose the half-time entertainment, who would you choose?”. And as before, the listeners did not disappoint.

Bill said he was really looking forward to Usher this year, which will probably be a really good show.

Something that doesn’t happen a lot with the Superbowl is for Rock Music to be on display. The listeners took the opportunity to put up a band who would turn the show on its ears, “Metallica”. Can you imagine “Enter Sandman” featured here? I’d love to see it at least.

Metallica Performs At SoFi Stadium Getty Images loading...

James and Lucas both would choose Metallica, and Lucas added their special guests would be “Seven Dust” and “Bad Omen”.

Paul went a little retro in his selection when he said he’d choose “Boyz II Men”, they would definitely bring the beat to the show for sure.

2021 CMT Artist Of The Year - Show Getty Images loading...

Even though Ericka says she’s a Rocker, she’d choose Pink, who would be amazing for sure. Ericka also said she’d like to see Bruno Mars, who was great a few years back.

Pink Performs At Chase Field Getty Images loading...

One of the greatest half-time shows in Superbowl history was Minnesota’s own, Prince. And Kathy said she’d love to be able to have him perform on that stage again.

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show Getty Images loading...

Country Music also doesn’t get a lot of opportunity to represent on the Super Bowl Half-Time stage, and Lynette says she’d remedy that by having Reba McEntire perform. Reba will at least be featured this year as she’ll perform the National Anthem.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

I chimed in with another Country Star who I think would take the half-time show to another level, and that’s fellow North Carolina native Eric Church.

Eric Church Performs as Artist-in-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Getty Images for the Country Mus loading...

But if we can’t get Eric, how about some folks that are already touring together this year, Def Leppard, Journey and Heart. But, if we had that much talent on stage, we’d need half-time to be a couple of hours long.

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images loading...

Journey 50th Anniversary Tour At Moody Center in Austin Getty Images for Journey loading...

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage Getty Images loading...

Something that we need to note in this story, the NFL doesn’t pay the artists who perform at Half-Time, the league figures that spike the artist will see in sales following the game is payment enough, so that fact might just take some, if not all these artists out of the mix for consideration.

We’ve got a year to get ready for next year, maybe the NFL can use Central Minnesota’s choices as a road map for the half-time show next year.