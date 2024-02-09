This New Chicken Restaurant Chain Is Still Looking For MN Locations

Dave's Hot Chicken is a relatively new chicken restaurant chain that has expressed interest in opening up to 16 locations here in Minnesota. The latest proposed site for Dave's Hot Chicken, in Maple Grove, was just denied by the Maple Grove City Council due to concerns from the city council. While that seems like a setback the guys behind the franchise said they are still looking for other locations for the chain here in MN.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal (paywall), reported that the Maple Grove City Council denied the building proposal for a Dave's Hot Chicken and Hope's Breakfast Bar near the old AMC in Maple Grove. The council cited "concerns over parking and traffic capacity, as well as snow storage and pedestrian safety, as reasons for denying the proposal."

Going forward after Maple Grove's decision, Alex Humphries told Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, who along with former NBA-Player Kris Humphries owns the franchise rights, said "they are looking for other locations. They still hope to bring 16 Dave's franchises to Minnesota."

The council in Maple Grove did state that they liked the idea of having both Hope's Breakfast Bar and Dave's Hot Chicken in Maple Grove, but the location they were looking at just wasn't going to be suitable at this time.

So could St. Cloud be in the sights of the Humphries for a Dave's Hot Chicken franchise? It would make sense, St. Cloud has the population to support a franchise like this, and we already know that chicken franchises love the St. Cloud area as we've seen new franchises come in over the years like Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Slim Chickens.

