New Distillery Announced for St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new distillery is coming to St. Joseph.

Obbink Distilling will be launching in 2023.

It is being founded by three former Johnnies and is named after its master distiller and co-founder Greg Obbink. He has developed a proprietary process that accelerates the maturation of whiskey shortening it from years to a matter of days. This process will allow Obbink customers a wide variety of specialty whiskeys.

Obbink Distilling has already broken ground on its physical location which is titled "The Test Site" on the north side of St. Joseph. The location will feature the mainline distillery, interior and exterior seating, and other amenities. Consumers will be able to 'test' up to 20 different unique spirits on a rotating limited basis.

The distillery plans to open next summer.

