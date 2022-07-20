Fishing Gear Stolen Near Clearwater

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a burglary that happened at the end of June on Elderberry Road in Linden Township near Clearwater. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says several thousand dollars of fishing equipment was stolen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is also reporting stolen property from a construction site. Mages says it's a yellow Wacker Neuson Compactor. She says it is used for road construction compacting dirt. This was taken from a construction site on County Road 12 near 30th Street in Oak Township in Stearns County. Mages says the compactor weighs about 900 pounds and is worth $15,000. She says it says Midwest Contractors on top of it.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

