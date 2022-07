ST. CLOUD -- Enjoy a night of fun with local law enforcement Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is partnering with local comedian Adrian Washington for 2nd Annual Community Floats event.

The evening includes an up close look at multiple squad cars and fire trucks, yard games, face painting and free root beer floats.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lake George and is free to attend.