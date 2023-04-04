Music Line Up Announced for Annual Music in the Gardens

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Most of the musical acts have been announced for this season's Music in the Gardens.

This is the 24th season for the concert series in Munsinger Gardens along the banks of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.

The concerts are held on alternating Sundays starting on June 11th at 3:00 p.m.

June 11 •

• June 25 • Gathering Wool (Cathie English)

• July 9 • Cimarron

• July 23 • Ring of Kerry – “Memorial Release of the Butterflies”

• August 6 •

• August 20 • Monday Night Jazz

All concerts are free and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will be selling root beer floats.

Get our free mobile app

The July 23rd date is the annual Release of the Butterflies put on by Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Also, mark your calendar for the annual Art Fair in the Gardens coming up on July 20th.

On Saturday the music lineup was also announced for Wood Fired Wednesday at Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center.

READ RELATED ARTICLES