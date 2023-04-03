‘Better With Age’ Bash For Grey Face Rescue This Friday Night

MEET MY GREYFACE RESCUE GLORIA

This is my beautiful little Gloria. She was about 7 years old, (we think) when I fell in love with her for the first time about 3 years ago.

I had just lost my Great Dane Sampson, and I thought my heart would never stop breaking. Sampson was my soul dog, and I was lost without him. I was SURE that I could never find another puppy soul to fill the void.

I was on vacation one day but had to stop back at the radio station to grab something when I saw this cute little dog being walked by my coworker Cindy. "Who is that?!" I asked Cindy. Cindy responded, "Kelly! This is Gloria...and she's PERFECT!"

Famous last words. That little sweetheart took about two seconds to worm her way into my heart and his been my sweetheart ever since. She is Miss Congeniality wherever she goes, and I've never seen his dog hurt a fly. This is her best cat buddy Mr. Bean. He tries to love her and she doesn't know what to think.

Gloria was a rescue from Grey Face Rescue; a local rescue for senior dogs. This Friday night, Greyface Rescue is having a benefit at The Red Carpet Event Center, beginning at 6 pm. Tickets are just $30 at the door, and you'll enjoy an evening of fun and dancing, music and great fun to help senior animals in need in our community.

THE EVENINGS EVENTS

The very popular group The Mallrats will be performing from 8 to 10, with lots to do:

6 pm: I'll be performing for you while you enjoy the silent auction, prize wheel, and liquor pull photos. (Music by Kelly Cordes)

7:30 pm: Silent Auction will close

8:00 pm: Music by The Mallrats

9:00 pm: Pizza is served

10:30 pm: The party ends

GET YOUR TICKETS

You can get your tickets in advance by clicking HERE now. Hope to see you Friday night!

https://www.greyfacerescue.org/grey-face-store/better-with-age-fundraiser-general-admission?fbclid=IwAR2jf6NK2ToQZLtxrKWysfbBb1F6yJo4I2otjkmKQujlnGjO4Ags6JhXCYM

