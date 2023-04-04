Rich and Jodi Erkens Named Chamber’s Business Owners of the Year

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Rich and Jodi Erkens have dedicated their careers to home entertainment.

They began Audio Video Extremes out of their home in the early 2000s, and are now in the process of opening their second location.

The couple was recently named the Small Business Owners of the Year as part of the St. Cloud Chamber's 2023 Small Business Awards.

Get our free mobile app

Jodi says if you asked her 18-years ago, she never would have thought they would become business owners.

It was not something I even thought about, but we love what we do. It's fun to go into someone's home and create a special place for families. That's what we love and we've been blessed to be able to do this together.

Over the years, the Erkens have seen trends and challenges come and go, from retiring their car audio department services in 2021 to opening of their second location in Baxter later this year.

Rich says they wouldn't be anywhere without their wonderful staff, who they consider family.

We could never have done what we've done without the people who are around us. You surround yourself with great people and great things will happen.

The chamber says the exponential growth, exemplary service, and commitment to the community is why they selected the Erkens for the award.

A luncheon is scheduled to honor the three business award winners on May 3th at The Park Event Center in Waite Park.

The other 2023 Business Award winners include Mary Hondl - Women in Business Champions, and Tina and Jay Mrozek (Blacklight Adventures) - St. Cloud Area Emerging Entrepreneurs of the Year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES