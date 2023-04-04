Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning, Blizzard in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota will be impacted by the next round of winter weather.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties are included in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Further North is a Winter Storm Warning.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Get our free mobile app

Along the western border with the Dakotas is a Blizzard Warning.

Blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 16 inches with locally higher snowfall totals.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Meanwhile, in southeastern Minnesota, they have the potential of seeing a strong thunderstorm on Tuesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES