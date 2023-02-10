MSP TSA Finds 2 Loaded Handguns In Carry-On Baggage In One Day

I'm not sure just who thinks it's okay to try bring a loaded handgun onto a plane. I understand sometimes things are packed in haste but overlooking the packing of a loaded handgun into one's carry-on just seems pretty stupid.

Last Tuesday, a TSA officer at MSP confiscated not one but two loaded handguns the same day, according to fox9.com. The first loaded handgun was spotted going through the checkpoint X-ray machine at 4:45 on Tuesday morning. Another loaded handgun was spotted later coming through the same checkpoint lane later Tuesday.

It's only February and already 9 guns have been found and confiscated by the TSA so far this year at MSP. Last year a total of 58 guns were confiscated at MSP.

TSA Debuts Full Body Imaging Screeners At O'Hare Airport Getty Images loading...

"Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making," Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson said. "Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage."

Nationwide last year the TSA found a whopping 6542 at checkpoints across the country. A large percentage of TSA confiscated handguns were loaded

There, of course, is a way to travel with handguns. travelers can pack their handguns in their checked baggage but the TSA has rules on just how to do that;

Guns cannot be loaded

Must be packed separately from ammunition

Must be packed in a locked hard case

You must declare the gun when you check in at the ticket counter.

For complete MSP rules click here.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America