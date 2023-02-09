Sartell/Cathedral Girls Nordic Ski Team Headed To State

The Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Girls Skiing Co-op is headed to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament after placing second at the Section 8 meet earlier this week in Detroit Lakes.

The team, which is comprised of two skiers from Sartell and five from Cathedral (along with two alternates from Sartell), will head to Giants Ridge in Biwabik for next week's state meet.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

Emma Jamison finished fourth in pursuit at the section meet, with Annabelle Tautges, Clara Schad, Mady Dockendorf and Addie Mondloch finishing 10-13th respectively.

Sisters Lillian and Cecilia Jamison took fifth in the relay race.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

Brainerd won the Section 8 crown and Moorhead finished in 3rd place.