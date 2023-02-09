Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.

Schmitt indicates the Horse Shoe Chain of Lakes is full of channel cat fish. He says many people who used to go to the Eel Pout Festival in Walker are making the trip to Central Minnesota for this event. The event is a fundraiser for the Richmond Firefighters Relief Association. The main lake used for the setup is Cedar Island Lake. The cost to register a fish is $20. More information about the event is located here.

Warmer weather in the last week has brought more people to the lakes for ice fishing. Glen Schmitt says he is hearing more and more ice fishing successes due in large part due to more people out fishing. He says there are fewer slushy spots and mobility around lakes is much easier right now. Schmitt like to fish away from the crowds but says using locations on lakes where many people are can be used as a starting point. He most of the success catching walleyes is coming at night and early in the morning using rattle reels and dead sticks. Schmitt says the nicer weather brings our a lot more "bucket guys" who move around looking for crappies and blue gills.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.