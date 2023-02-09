2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case.

Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.

Christian Kane - Benton County Jail

Kane said he stabbed a man in his garage at the direction of Foster who is the man's wife.

Court records show Foster picked up her husband from the airport and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage. When she went to get him coffee, Kane came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe stab wounds and cuts.

Maria Foster - Benton County Jail

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and she wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and Hunt could move into the house once her husband was dead. Foster also allegedly said they could have all of her husband's belongings once he was dead.

Kane will be sentenced on February 24th.

Hunt will be sentenced on April 7th.

