Princeton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 95 near Princeton.

An SUV driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton was going north on 74th Avenue and tried to make a left turn onto Highway 95 when her vehicle collided with a car.

Covell was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.