This incident happened last March in Mahnomen county. A Mahnomen County Deputy, Czerny chased and eventually stopped a speeding vehicle. While attempting to apprehend the occupants of the car a women got out and pointed a gun at the deputy.

The deputy fired his weapon, wounding the woman. A video was release after the shooting and clearly showed that the deputy was justified in shooting the woman.

Recently the woman, 20 year old Shequoya Deanne Basswood, pleaded guilty to three of the seven charges against her. 1st degree assault against a police officer, receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Last Tuesday, December 6th, Judge Darlene Rivera-Spalla sentenced Basswood to 120 months (10 years) in the Shakopee prison, minus 265 days previously served.

