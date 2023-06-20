Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Sixty-year-old Donna Becklin of Princeton was on the off-ramp of southbound Highway 169 at Highway 10 when her bike went off the ramp and crashed into the ditch.

Becklin was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

