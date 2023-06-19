Emerging Entrepreneur Awards Tuesday

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Local entrepreneurs will share the spotlight Tuesday night at the Emerging Entrepreneur Showcase and Awards Event.

The Initiative Foundation will host the event at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids to celebrate the creativity and ingenuity of people who have launched businesses in our area.

The event will feature food samples and a marketplace of products and services from new businesses in our area.

The 2023 Emerging Entrepreneur Showcase and Awards will honor five people who graduated from the Initiative Foundation’s Enterprise Academy:

Community Impact Award: Ali Aden, Bridge Healing Center

Ali Aden, Bridge Healing Center Food Business of the Year: Ashley Williams, Ashley’s Yummy Rollz

Ashley Williams, Ashley’s Yummy Rollz New Business of the Year: Lam Chuol, Lam’s Tax Service

Lam Chuol, Lam’s Tax Service Product of the Year: Anisa Hagi-Mohamed, Anisa Hagi LLC, Kalsooni Affirmation Cards

Anisa Hagi-Mohamed, Anisa Hagi LLC, Kalsooni Affirmation Cards Product of the Year: Antionette Lee, No Limit Painting, “You Can Be Anything” Painting Book

Ten food vendors and 16 products and services will be showcased at the event.

The event runs from 5:30 until 8:00 and is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.

The Initiative Foundation is based in Little Falls and serves Central Minnesota by offering business loans, nonprofit grants, leadership training, and donor services.

