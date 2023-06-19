Xcel Has Tips To Stay Cool and Save Money This Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) - With a buildup of summer heat in the forecast, Xcel Energy has put together a list of ways to save money on your cooling costs.

Officials say home cooling can account for half of summer power use, and homeowners can lower that cost by using the following tips:

Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.

Using ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home.

Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

Changing air conditioner filters and having your air conditioner coils cleaned to improve efficiency.

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

In addition, Xcel Energy suggests making the following changes to lower your power bill year-round:

Turning off lights and electronics when they’re not in use.

Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which uses 75%-80% less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15% longer.

Running washing machines, clothes dryers, and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day. This helps keeps the house cooler and reduces strain on the electric grid.

For more information on saving money on your power bill, find the tips here.

For more information on home and business incentives and programs, find program details here.

