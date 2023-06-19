Paynesville Crash Sends Driver to Hospital

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) - A two-car crash just north of Paynesville sent one of the drivers to the hospital just before noon Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Bronco and a Chevy Impala were both westbound on Highway 55 when they collided near 399th Street.

The driver of the Impala, 56-year-old Jeffrey Teicher of Eden Valley was sent to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Impala, 19-year-old Amanda Garvey of Eden Valley, and both the driver and passenger in the Bronco, 62-year-old Gregory Jonsen and 63-year-old Shannon Schmidt of Bloomington escaped injury in the crash.

