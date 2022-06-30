More Stolen Vehicles, Burglaries in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 3rd Street North. The vehicle is a 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring with Minnesota license JBA 832. Alicia Mages from Tri-Count Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.

Mages says St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary of a detached garage on the 300 block of 22nd Avenue North. An orange and silver trek mountain bike was stolen. On the 200 block of Ramsey Place a burglary took place where a red giant brand mountain bike and some hand tools were taken from an open garage overnight.

On the 2700 of 16th Street South in St. Cloud, Mages says a burglary happened where 2 Powerhouse 2300 generators and cables were taken from a garage.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

