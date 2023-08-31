Property Damage in Waite Park and Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting property damage on the 10 block of 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says there were various truck parts that were thrown all over the property.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of 8th Street North. The vehicle stolen was a 2015 gray Jetta with tinted windows and it's missing the Jetta logo. Minnesota license ETL 649.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle from the 2800 block of Division Street West. The vehicle is a 2011 gold Cadillac SRX with Minnesota license BJY 265.

Sartell Police are reporting that an XBOX, Nintendo Switch, several controllers and cash were stolen from an apartment on 7th Street North.

Sartell Police are also reporting a theft of a lawn ornament on Nuthatch Avenue stolen from a yard. The lawn ornament is a white and green T-Rex with an egg.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.