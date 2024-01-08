Stolen Vehicles Continue to be a Problem in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3200 block of 8th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a brown 2011 Buick Enclave was stolen with Minnesota license EWP 920. Mages says the rear passenger door has a small hole in it.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on 600 block of 5th Avenue South. Mages says a 2010 blue Chevy Impala was stolen with Minnesota license PDM 831.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.