More Gunshots in South St. Cloud, One Person Wounded

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud.

It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 11th Street South just before 11:00 Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.

As police were investigating the shooting, they say a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the victim or someone she was with was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 251-1200 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

